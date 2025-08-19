<p>Google is all geared up to host the annual <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/google-to-host-pixel-hardware-event-next-month-3634620">Pixel hardware event</a> on August 20, 2025.</p><p>In previous years, Google used to conduct such programmes in California, but this time, it is happening in New York City. It is slated to kick off at 1:00 pm PT (10:30 pm IST). In India, Google will have a separate event on August 20 in Delhi.</p><p>The company will also be streaming the programme live on its official <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/google-pixel-10-launch-live-stream-updates-and-more-3654014">YouTube channel</a>.</p><p><strong>Pixel launch event 2025: Here's what to expect at Google hardware programme</strong></p><p>There is no prize for guessing, as Google has already revealed that it will be introducing successors to the Pixel 9 series.</p><p>Like the previous edition, Google will offer the Pixel 10 series in four variants-- standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.</p><p>As per the official teasers, Google is promising not just big upgrades in the new devices over the predecessor, but also be able to deliver better performance in photography and other aspects, compared to the rival phones from brands such as Apple, which is expected to bring all-new iPhone 17 series next month.</p>.<p>All four Pixel 10 series will be powered by Google's proprietary Tensor G5 chipset, which is said to come with a significant upgrade to deliver lag-free performance and run generative Artificial Intelligence features such as Gemini Live, and computational photography tools such as Magic Editor, smoothly.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/google-pixel-10-teasers-offer-sneak-peek-at-10-pro-fold-advanced-camera-capabilities-3680384">Pixel 10 Pro Fold</a> will come with improved durability. It is said to feature an IP68 rating, a first for a foldable Pixel series phone to date. It will be able to survive an accidental fall in a water body like a swimming pool for up to a depth of 1.5 metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.</p>.<p>Reports have indicated that the Pixel 10 will come with a triple-camera module like the Pixel 10 Pro, another first in the standard Pixel phone model. The previous iteration, Pixel 9, came with a dual-camera module.</p><p>All the new Pixel 10 series phones are expected to support faster 67W charging speed and deliver longer battery life than their predecessors.</p><p>Besides the new Pixel 10 series phones, Google is expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 4. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 integrated with Google M55 co-processor to support Gemini Live digital assistant.</p><p>The device is also expected to come with a Gen-3 Sensor Hub, which promises to offer accurate fitness tracking. A new 'Breathing Emergencies' feature will be coming with Pixel Watch 4, and it will alert the owner how dangerously low the SpO2 blood-oxygen level has reached in the body and ask him/her to seek medical aid at the earliest.</p>.<p>For accurate tracking of health and fitness, the biometric Electrocardiogram (ECG), breathing rate, Heart Rate Variability (HRV) and other sensors have been said to be placed at the base, and the charging sensor has been moved to the sides. It is said to feature pogo pins on the left side.</p><p>As showcased in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/io-2025-highlights-google-android-xr-glasses-glow-ai-cinema-creator-new-gemini-ai-tools-and-more-3551300">Google I/O 2025 event</a> in May, the new Pixel Watch 4 will run all-new Wear OS 6.0 with Material 3 Expressive UI. It will have a refreshing user interface, smooth animation transition, new colourful watchfaces and more expressive touch inputs on the screen.</p><p>The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to come with two sizes-- 41mm and 45mm-- with 327mAh and 459mAh battery capacities, respectively. They will support fast charging, almost 25 per cent faster than the predecessor.</p><p>Recently, Gemini Live was introduced with Pixel July Drop updates to older Pixel Watches.</p><p>Google is expected to launch Pixel Buds 2a as well. It should be noted that the company launched first generation Pixel Buds A series way back in 2021 and this particular 2a model is coming after a four-year gap. It is said to feature big upgrades in terms of audio output and also be able to deliver longer battery life. </p>.<p>It is expected to come with better noise control capability than the predecessor, but not sure it will have active noise cancellation tech, which is more effective in controlling the outside noise during voice calls.</p><p>Speculations are rife that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Pixel Watch 4 may hit stores in October, as Google is reportedly facing supply chain issues. We will know for sure on Wednesday what Google has planned for the Pixel hardware consumers.</p>