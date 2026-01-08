<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/xiaomi-unveils-redmi-note-15-pad-2-pro-with-qualcomm-snapdragon-chipsets-in-india-3852201">Xiaomi</a> subsidiary Poco on Thursday (January 8) launched the new line of M8 series mid-range phones in India.</p><p>Poco M8 5G sports a 6.77-inch full HD+ (2392×1080p) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and offers up to 3200 nits peak brightness.</p><p>It also features a Type-C port, an infrared sensor, a hybrid SIM slot (nano SIM 1 + nano SIM 2 or microSD card), stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos, an IP65+IP66 dust- and splash-resistant rating, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.</p>.Google Pixel Watch 4: Feature-rich premium smart wearable for Android phone users.<p>Under the hood, it houses a 4nm-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor with an Adreno 710 GPU, Android 15-based HyperOS 2, 6GB/8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. It also features a 5,520mAh battery with 45W charging capability.</p><p>The device is guaranteed to get four years of Android OS updates up to 2030 and six years of security patches for protection against emerging cyber threats till 2032.</p><p>It also features a dual-camera module-- a main 50MP (with 1/1.2.88-inch Light Fusion 400 sensor, f/1.8 aperture) with a secondary 2MP sensor and an LED flash on the back. It can record 4K videos at 30 fps (frames per second).</p>.<p>On the front, it houses a 20MP(f/2.2) for selfies and video calling. It can record full HD 1080p at 30fps. </p><p>The new Poco M8 comes in three colours-- carbon black, frost silver and glacial blue. It is available in three options-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 18,999, Rs 19,999, and Rs 21,999, respectively.</p><p>It will be available on Flipkart from January 13 onwards with discounts. For limited time, the Poco M8 can be purchased for as low as Rs 15,999.</p><p><strong>Poco M8 5G vs competition</strong></p><p>Poco M8 5G will be up against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/samsung-galaxy-a17-review-mid-range-phone-with-incremental-upgrade-3748347">Samsung Galaxy A17 (review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/redmi-15-review-power-packed-phone-for-entertainment-buffs-3714344">Redmi 15 (review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/nothing-phone-3a-lite-review-reliable-mobile-with-distinctive-design-3829161">Nothing Phone (3a) Lite (review)</a>, CMF Phone 2 Pro, among others.</p>.CMF Phone 2 Pro review: Best in its class.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>