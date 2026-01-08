Menu
Poco M8 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 launched in India

The new Poco M8 runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 and houses a 5,520mAh battery with 45W charging capability.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 09:19 IST
Poco M8 5G.

Credit: Poco

Published 08 January 2026, 09:19 IST
