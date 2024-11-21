Reddit says it has resolved outage

<p>Reddit's website was back online as usual Wednesday evening, hours after users reported having trouble with the site starting just before 3 pm Eastern.</p>.<p>Reddit, a community-focused message board site, posted an update to its social media account at 7:35 pm that said the company had fixed the website and were "monitoring the results."</p>.<p>A spokesperson for Reddit said that the outage was caused by a bug in a recent update.</p>.These passwords can be cracked in less than a second.<p>"We're up and running on all fronts," the spokesperson said in an email at 7:39 pm.</p>.<p>Earlier, just before 4 pm, Reddit posted an update on social media: "Yes. We're working on it."</p>.<p>Downdetector, which relies on reports from users to determine if websites are having problems, said the Reddit outage was affecting users who were trying to access the service via its website and mobile app.</p>.<p>Reddit, which said earlier this year that it had 73 million daily users and more than 100,000 active communities, reported on Nov. 5, which was Election Day in the United States, that it was investigating a "degraded performance" on its website. The company quickly identified the issue but took hours to resolve it, according to Reddit's incident report.</p>