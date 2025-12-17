Impressive durable build quality | Pretty nice display | Reliable MediaTek chipset | Long battery life
There is no anti-reflective coating on the display, but this is not deal breaker, as no phone in its class have this feature
Display: 6.9-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) display, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 810 nits, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Software Solution) and Flicker Free certifications | Durability: IP64 rating, comes with pre-fitted screen guard and free cover case | Processor: 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU | Camera: Dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with f/1.8) with 2MP secondary depth sensor) with LED flash| Front Camera: 8MP (f/2.0) | Battery: 6,000mAh with 33W charger. Colours: Dusk Purple, Moonlight Blue and Midnight Black | Configuration: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage | Price: Starts at Rs 12,499