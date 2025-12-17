Menu
REDMI 15C Review: Solid budget phone with eye-pleasing design

Redmi 15C comes packed with the right features to deliver a good user experience. It excels with top-class build quality, delivers good performance and long battery life.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 11:40 IST
REDMI 15C 5G
4/5
  • Pros:

    Impressive durable build quality | Pretty nice display | Reliable MediaTek chipset | Long battery life

  • Cons:

    There is no anti-reflective coating on the display, but this is not deal breaker, as no phone in its class have this feature

Specifications:

Display: 6.9-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) display, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 810 nits, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Software Solution) and Flicker Free certifications | Durability: IP64 rating, comes with pre-fitted screen guard and free cover case | Processor: 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU | Camera: Dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with f/1.8) with 2MP secondary depth sensor) with LED flash| Front Camera: 8MP (f/2.0) | Battery: 6,000mAh with 33W charger. Colours: Dusk Purple, Moonlight Blue and Midnight Black | Configuration: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage | Price: Starts at Rs 12,499

REDMI 15C 5G.

REDMI 15C 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

REDMI 15C 5G.

REDMI 15C 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

REDMI 15C 5G.

REDMI 15C 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample.

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample.

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample.

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample.

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample.

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample.

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample with 1X.

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample with 1X.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample with 2X Zoom.

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample with 2X Zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample with 5X Zoom.

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample with 5X Zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample with 10X Zoom.

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample with 10X Zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample.

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample.

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample.

REDMI 15C 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

REDMI 15C 5G.

REDMI 15C 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 17 December 2025, 11:40 IST
