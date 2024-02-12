Redmi launches Buds 5 with hybrid noise cancellation in India

Xiaomi subsidiary Redmi on Monday (February 12) launched the new Buds 5 series earphones in India.'

The new lightweight Redmi Buds 5 series comes in a modern design with a dual-color fusion scheme. It is available in the options-- fusion purple, fusion black, and fusion white.

It boasts 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation that blocks out 99.5 per cent of background noise. It has a dual-mic AI voice enhancement feature that promises clear audio during calls, voice commands, and everyday use.

Add to that, the Redmi Buds 5 features Xiaomi's proprietary dual-channel AI algorithm, to deliver exceptional call quality even in windy conditions. It also offers three transparency modes for users choose from various audio effects such as Standard, Enhanced Treble, Enhanced Bass, and Enhanced Voice.