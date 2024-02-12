Redmi launches Buds 5 with hybrid noise cancellation in India

Xiaomi subsidiary Redmi on Monday (February 12) launched the new Buds 5 series earphones in India.'
The new lightweight Redmi Buds 5 series comes in a modern design with a dual-color fusion scheme. It is available in the options-- fusion purple, fusion black, and fusion white.
It boasts 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation that blocks out 99.5 per cent of background noise. It has a dual-mic AI voice enhancement feature that promises clear audio during calls, voice commands, and everyday use.
Add to that, the Redmi Buds 5 features Xiaomi's proprietary dual-channel AI algorithm, to deliver exceptional call quality even in windy conditions. It also offers three transparency modes for users choose from various audio effects such as Standard, Enhanced Treble, Enhanced Bass, and Enhanced Voice.
It boasts 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers to deliver good sound quality across all frequencies, offering a balanced and precise audio experience.
With a full charge, it can deliver up to 38 hours. It also supports fast charging. It can last up to two hours with just five minutes of the charging.
Redmi Buds 5 Fusion Purple colour variant.
Photo Credit: Redmi India
With the Xiaomi Earbuds App, users can manage the ANC in the app across three modes - Deep noise cancellation, Balanced noise cancellation, and Light noise cancellation to refine the overall experience.
Offering the in-ear detection feature, the app comes with eight customizable gestures, dual-device pairing, and a convenient "find your earphones" feature, adding a comprehensive range of functionalities to optimize user satisfaction.
The new Redmi Buds 5 will hit stores on February 20 for Rs 2,999. If the customer buys it with Redmi Note 13 series phones, they can avail Rs 500 discount.
