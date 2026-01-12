Excellent display in its class | Impressive build quality | Much improved camera over the predecessor
Runs old Android 15-based HyperOS 2, but not a deal breaker, as the company has announced to release new Android 16-based HyperOS 3 soon. And, it will get four years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates till 2032.
Display: 6.77-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, supports 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 3,200nits and an in-display fingerprint sensor | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB options | Primary camera:main 108MP Master Pixel sensor with 8MP ultra-wide sensor with LED flash on the back | Front camera: 20MP sensor | Battery: 5,520mAh battery with 45W charging and 18W reverse charging capability | Colours: Black/Glacier Blue/ Mist Purple | Price: Starts at Rs 22,999