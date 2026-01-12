Menu
Redmi Note 15 review: Incremental upgrade with elegant design

In the mid-range segment, the Redmi Note 15 competes with Nothing (3a) Lite, iQOO Z10, CMF Phone 2 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy A17, among others.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 01:37 IST
Redmi Note 15 5G
4/5
  • Pros:

    Excellent display in its class | Impressive build quality | Much improved camera over the predecessor

  • Cons:

    Runs old Android 15-based HyperOS 2, but not a deal breaker, as the company has announced to release new Android 16-based HyperOS 3 soon. And, it will get four years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates till 2032.

Specifications:

Display: 6.77-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, supports 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 3,200nits and an in-display fingerprint sensor | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB options | Primary camera:main 108MP Master Pixel sensor with 8MP ultra-wide sensor with LED flash on the back | Front camera: 20MP sensor | Battery: 5,520mAh battery with 45W charging and 18W reverse charging capability | Colours: Black/Glacier Blue/ Mist Purple | Price: Starts at Rs 22,999

Redmi Note 15 5G.

Redmi Note 15 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi Note 15 5G.

Redmi Note 15 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi Note 15 5G.

Redmi Note 15 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi Note 15 5G.

Redmi Note 15 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Redmi Note 15 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi Note 15 5G.

Redmi Note 15 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

