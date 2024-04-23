Redmi Pad SE: First impression

Display and design

The device features a unibody design and comes with a premium metal case made of aluminium alloy. The back panel has a matte finish and offers a good grip to hold the device firmly. Also, it doesn't get stained easily.

The tablet comes in three colours--graphite grey, mint green and lavender purple. Our review unit is the latter.

The device houses four speakers, two on each side (in landscape orientation) to deliver stereo audio. The speakers are tuned with Dolby Atmos sound system.

The Redmi Pad SE measures 7.36mm in thickness and despite the thin profile, the company has managed to incorporate a 3.5mm audio jack, which has become a rare feature among tablets these days. It weighs 478g and is easy to carry around.

You will also find the SIM slot and volume rocker on the right side (portrait orientation) and a power button at the top.