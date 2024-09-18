Snapchat Spectacles (5th Gen) AR smart glasses unveiled

Snap Inc. on Tuesday (September 17) unveiled the company's new premium Augmented Reality smart glasses Snapchat Spectacles (5th gen).
It comes in a stylish design with a compact form factor. It weighs just 226 gms, less than half the weight of any conventional AR headgear.
They have four cameras that power the Snap Spatial Engine and enable seamless hand tracking.
"The Snap Spatial Engine of the glasses understands the world around you so that Lenses appear realistically in three dimensions. An astounding 13 millisecond motion-to-photon latency renders Lenses with incredible accuracy, integrating them naturally into your environment," the company said.
It features Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) micro-projectors and waveguide technology, enabling the display to beam vivid, sharp images indoors and outdoors - even in direct sunlight.
It houses a proprietary Optical Engine that enables the glasses to deliver AR content in front of the eyes and when not in use, the owner can see-through the display.
The Optical Engine can deliver a 46-degree diagonal field of view with a 37 pixel-per-degree resolution – similar to a 100-inch display just 10 feet away.
The company has incorporated two Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets to deliver immersive viewing experiences with low power consumption and improved heat dissipation.
With a full charge, Spectacles (5th gen) deliver up to 45 minutes of continuous standalone runtime.
For now, the new Snap Spectacles (5th Gen) is available only for developers in the US for $99 (approx. Rs 8,287) per month with a one-year commitment.
Published 18 September 2024, 11:59 IST