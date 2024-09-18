Snapchat Spectacles (5th Gen) AR smart glasses unveiled

Snap Inc. on Tuesday (September 17) unveiled the company's new premium Augmented Reality smart glasses Snapchat Spectacles (5th gen).

It comes in a stylish design with a compact form factor. It weighs just 226 gms, less than half the weight of any conventional AR headgear.

They have four cameras that power the Snap Spatial Engine and enable seamless hand tracking.

"The Snap Spatial Engine of the glasses understands the world around you so that Lenses appear realistically in three dimensions. An astounding 13 millisecond motion-to-photon latency renders Lenses with incredible accuracy, integrating them naturally into your environment," the company said.