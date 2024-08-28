Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Social media platform X down for thousands of users globally, Downdetector shows

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, also showed over 3,300 reports of outages in Canada and 1,600 reports in the UK as of 11:20 PM ET.
Reuters
Last Updated : 28 August 2024, 04:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Social media platform X experienced outages late on Tuesday, with over 36,500 reports in the US at the peak of the outage, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, also showed over 3,300 reports of outages in Canada and 1,600 reports in the UK as of 11:20 PM ET.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

X did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment after regular business hours. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2024, 04:34 IST
World newsBusiness NewsTechnologyTwitterx

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT