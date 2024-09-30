Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Sony unveils new AI-powered premium Bravia series TVs in India

The new Bravia 7,8,9 series price starts at Rs 2,49,900 in India.
ohit KVN
Rohit KVN
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 17:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
The new TVs come with AI-powered Bravia XR processor.

The new TVs come with AI-powered Bravia XR processor.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India showing new feature of Bravia TV series.

Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India showing new feature of Bravia TV series.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 17:21 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechSony4K Smart TV

Follow us on :

Follow Us