Sony unveils new AI-powered premium Bravia series TVs in India

<p>On Monday (September 30), Sony launched the new premium Bravia 9, 8, 7 series smart TVs in Hyderabad. </p><p>All the three new Bravia 4K TVs feature minimalistic design with edge-to-edge slim bezel mini LED display panel. They feature 3,840x2,160p resolution and support 120Hz refresh rate to deliver crisp and clear content on the screen. </p><p>They are powered by Artificial Intelligence-powered by Bravia XR processor, which is capable of upscaling the quality of the regular videos up to 4K.</p><p>Also, they boast Studio Calibration feature, to deliver the picture quality as intended by their creators who have collaborated with Sony. This feature is best explored on content streamed Netflix, Prime Video and Sony Pictures Core.</p>.Sony India grows 21% in 2023-24; bets big on premium TV segment.<p>Add to that, the new Bravia TVs come with cinema-derived technologies such as IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision and Atmos. They feature four speakers — two Bass Reflex and two tweeters— to deliver 40W audio output. </p><p>With the proprietary Backlit MasterDrive technology, they can to peak luminance, natural colours and contrast. They feature XR Contrast Booster and Dynamic Contrast Enhancer. They also boasts Spatial Mapping technology of offer 360-degree audio around the users in the living room. </p><p>With XR Motion Clarity feature, fast action-paced movies and live sports streaming will come off smooth and clear on the screen. </p><p>They support HMD 2.1 port to support high quality media streaming from compatible set-top box. Also, all PS5 gaming titles are supported on the latest Sony TVs.</p>.<p>“We are bringing to life the filmmaker’s vision in the most authentic way possible. Our BRAVIA products are designed to deliver the ultimate cinema experience, combining dazzling picture quality with immersive sound that resonates with the soul of movie enthusiasts,” said Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India.</p><p>The new Sony TVs run Google TV OS and support all popular Over-The-Top multimedia apps.</p>. <p>During the launch, Sony also announced S S Rajamouli, India’s acclaimed movie director (maker of Bahubali sequels, Eega, RRR and more)as the company’s new brand ambassador in India. </p><p>“I wholeheartedly endorse Sony’s 'Cinema is Coming Home' concept, as it resonates with my vision as a filmmaker. This concept redefines the home viewing experience, enabling audiences to truly immerse themselves in the authentic essence of cinema. With the new BRAVIA series, viewers can enjoy stunning picture quality and immersive sound, transforming their living rooms into a genuine cinematic haven. It’s not just about watching a film; it’s about experiencing the magic and emotion of storytelling in the comfort of home,” S S Rajamouli.</p><p>The new Bravia 9 (75-inch and 85-inch) series price starts at Rs 6,49,900. The Bravia 8 comes in two sizes—55-inch and 65-inch— with prices starting at Rs 2,99,900. And, the Bravia 7 series is available in three sizes— 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch— with prices starting at Rs 2,49,900.</p><p>As part of pre-festive offer, Sony is offering three years comprehensive warranty on select BRAVIA television. It is also offering instant cash back of up to Rs.25,000. And, one free EMI on select range of Bravia television.</p>