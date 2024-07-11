Speed Ultra 7: 10 notable aspects of Xiaomi’s latest EV you should know

Xiaomi earlier this year launched Speed Ultra (aka SU7), the company’s first-ever electric vehicle (EV) in China. It comes in two variants— SU7 and SU7 Max.
To mark the company’s 10th anniversary in India, Xiaomi made surprise announcement to showcase the top-end variant SU7 Max to the amazement of fans in Bengaluru on July 9, 2024.
Here are key aspects of Xiaomi SU7 you should know:
Xiaomi SU7's key features.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi
Xiaomi has incorporated several patented technology to build the SU7 EV. It formed a dedicated team for its EV project. It had 3,400 engineers and 1,000 technical experts in key areas.
Some of notable core technologies by Xiaomi include— E-Motor, CTB Integrated Battery, Xiaomi Die-Casting, Xiaomi Pilot Autonomous Driving, and Smart Cabin.
Xiaomi SU7 Electric Vehicle.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Xiaomi SU7 Max has 673 pferdestarkes (PS) horse power and can hit a maximum range of 800km on a single charge
Xiaomi SU7 Electric Vehicle.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
With 838 nm of torque and Dual motor AWD (all-wheel-drive), Xiaomi SU7 Max can accelerate from standstill to a 100 km/h in a blistering 2.78 seconds and tops out at an incredible 265 km/h.
Thanks too Brembo 4-piston calipers, Bosch DPB brake controller and Bosch ESP10. 0 stability control system, Xiaomi SU7 Ultra has an impressive braking distance of 33.3m when going from 100kmph to 0kmph
Xiaomi SU7 Electric Vehicle.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The regular Xiaomi SU7, which has max horsepower of 299PS and 400nm of torque, can hit maximum range of 668km.
With RWD (rear-wheel-drive) motor, it can reach top speed of 210 km/h. It can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in 5.28s. It has breaking distance of 35.5m when going from 100kmph to 0kmph
Xiaomi SU7 Electric Vehicle.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Xiaomi SU7 features steel-aluminium alloy armored cage and is equipped with a comprehensive suite of 16 active safety features that can provide 360-degree protection.
It comes with seven airbags, ABS with EBD and electronic stability control.
It also boasts LiDAR technology-based advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). It supports automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and adaptive high beam.
Interior's of the Xiaomi SU7 Electric Vehicle.
Photo Credit: Creative Commons
Xiaomi SU7 features a 16.1-inch 3K ultra-clear central control touch-screen, a large 56-inch HUD, and a rotating dashboard for a welcoming ceremony every time it is started.
Also, it has roof screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 powered-infotainment system and a 25-speaker sound system to offer immerssive entertainment experience in the car.
Xiaomi SU7 Electric Vehicle.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi
Xiaomi SU7’s steering wheel, seats, instrument panel, and HUD are symmetrically aligned around the central axis.
Xiaomi SU7 Electric Vehicle.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Xiaomi’s SU7 sedan features superior air suspension with adaptive dampers, an active shutter grille and an active rear wing with four adjustment levels. The company claims the drag coefficient of the SU7 is 0.195, lowest for any car in the world.
Xiaomi SU7 Electric Vehicle.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Entry level Xiaomi SU7 houses 73.6kWh battery and the top-end houses 101kWh battery. They can charge from 0-80 percent mark in 19 minutes and 25 minutes, respectively.
Xiaomi SU7 Electric Vehicle.
Photo Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit
Xiaomi SU7 price starts at ¥215,900 yuan (approx. $29,745/Rs 24,83,254). It is said to be around $3,000 (around Rs 2,50,459) less than base Tesla in China.
It is available only in China and Xiaomi has no immediate plans to bring to India.
Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun recently told media that the company will focus on China market for at least three years.
However, in future, provided there is a conducive environment in India, Xiaomi is expected to bring EV.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.