Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Union Budget 2026: Will smartphones become cheaper?

To keep the momentum going, FM has announced certain changes in law that can enable smartphone makers to further scale up the local manufacturing in India.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 17:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 17:09 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsUnion BudgetAppleDH Techsmartphonessmartphoneunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us