Whaling attack: How to safeguard yourself from this CEO fraud?

While smartphones and computers keep us connected and informed, they also expose us to a constant barrage of phishing attacks.

With each passing year, cybercriminals are coming up with ingenious ways to lure and trap not just gullible people but can ensnare even the most tech-savvy person.

In this segment, we shed light on Whaling, a phishing technique, specifically used to target high-value targets.

What is a Whaling attack?

This method, also known as CEO fraud, is used to particularly prey on big honchos of the corporate industry, holding positions such as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and other top C-level designations.

Cybercriminals usually use emails with genuine-looking company logos, with industry-related subject lines requiring urgent attention, as bait to lure the potential victim.

In the email body, the criminals carefully draft content with nice-looking typeface and language with good grammar, and professional jargon and share links to a benign-looking fraudulent website that has also been carefully designed to look legitimate.

Also, the cyber crooks go to great lengths to learn about the victim's close group including their subordinates, contacts from client companies and even loved ones.

They will try to make it look like the email is from colleagues/clients or friends and needs urgent attention.