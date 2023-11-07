Explained | What are deepfakes and how to spot them

Here's how to identify deepfake content

Though the latest advancements in generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) have improved the quality of deepfakes, we can still find telltale signs to differentiate a fake video from an original.

--Keep a close eye on the start of the video. For instance, many people failed to recognise that at the start of the viral Mandana video, the person's face was still of Zara Patel; the deepfake tech actually took effect only after the person entered the lift.

-- Observe the person's facial expression from the start to the end of the video. There will be irregular changes in expression during a conversation or an act.

--Look for lip sync issues. There will be a minor audio/video sync issue in the deepfake video. Always try to watch the viral videos a few times more before coming to a conclusion if it is a deepfake or not.

-- Deepfakes will have a minor variation of body posture, which may not be consistent with a real person's behaviour

-- Always check for the source of the video. Search the same content on search engine platforms to confirm and avoid jumping the gun.

[Note: Make it a practice to read news from authentic and reliable publishers.]

-- And, you can check for online tools from Sentinel, WeVerify, Reality Defender, and NewsGuard Misinformation Fingerprints, but these are subscription services.