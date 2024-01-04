What's next in Artificial Intelligence?

Mustafa Suleyman remembers the epochal moment he grasped artificial intelligence's potential. It was 2016— Paleolithic times by AI standards— and DeepMind, the company he had co-founded that was acquired by Google in 2014, had pitted its AI machine, AlphaGo, against a world champion of Go, the confoundingly difficult strategy game.

AlphaGo zipped through thousands of permutations, making fast work of the hapless human. Stunned, Suleyman realized the machine had "seemingly superhuman insights," he says in his book on AI, "The Coming Wave."

The result is no longer stunning— but the implications are. Little more than a year after OpenAI's ChatGPT software helped bring generative AI into the public consciousness, companies, investors and regulators are grappling with how to shape the very technology designed to outsmart them.

The exact risks of the technology are still being debated, and the companies that will lead it are yet to be determined. But one point of agreement: AI is transformative. "The level of innovation is very hard for people to imagine," said Vinod Khosla, founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm Khosla Ventures, which was one of the first investors in OpenAI. "Pick an area: books, movies, music, products, oncology. It just doesn't stop."