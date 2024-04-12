Meta begins testing AI chatbot on WhatsApp, Instagram in India

With more than two billion active userbases, WhatsApp and Instagram are the most popular social messenger apps across multiple platforms such as Android, Windows and iOS. However, it is facing stiff competition from Snapchat, Telegram, Signal and others.
To keep people hooked to its apps, Meta is testing generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) chatbot Meta AI on WhatsApp and Instagram.
Meta has started trials in India and several people are noticing the Meta AI option on WhatsApp beta and Instagram beta apps on both Android and iOS versions.
“Our generative AI-powered experiences are under development in varying phases, and we’re testing a range of them publicly in a limited capacity,” Meta spokesperson said.
Meta AI is integrated with the search bar. The new gen AI chatbot runs on Llama 2 (Large Language Model Meta AI 2) and is capable of understanding complex user queries and responding with easy-to-understand real-time information.
It also comes integrated with the Emu image synthesis model to churn out images instantly with just text prompts.
Meta has reportedly fed more than 1.1 billion publically posted images on Instagram and Facebook to train the Emu image synthesis model.
Photorealistic images created by Meta AI.
It can create realistic and animated images with simple word descriptions. It is said to be on par with popular image generator models such as DALL-E 3, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion.
Meta will continue to test the new AI chatbot for several more months. Based on user feedback, it will review the feature and remove any bugs before it plans to roll out the Meta AI to the general public.
(Published 12 April 2024, 11:05 IST)