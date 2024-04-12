Meta begins testing AI chatbot on WhatsApp, Instagram in India

With more than two billion active userbases, WhatsApp and Instagram are the most popular social messenger apps across multiple platforms such as Android, Windows and iOS. However, it is facing stiff competition from Snapchat, Telegram, Signal and others.

To keep people hooked to its apps, Meta is testing generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) chatbot Meta AI on WhatsApp and Instagram.

Meta has started trials in India and several people are noticing the Meta AI option on WhatsApp beta and Instagram beta apps on both Android and iOS versions.