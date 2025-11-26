<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/whatsapp-for-apple-watch-list-of-compatible-devices-and-how-to-install-messenger-app-3788735">WhatsApp </a>has reportedly launched much awaited multi-account feature to the iOS version of the messenger app.</p><p>Meta introduced this feature first on Android version way back in 2023. This allows users to add two phone number accounts in a single handset. </p><p>Now, it is made available on WhatsApp for iOS in select markets, <a href="https://wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-is-rolling-out-multi-account-feature-on-ios-for-seamless-profile-switching/">reported</a> WABetaInfo, a community blog.</p>.Android 16's 'Advanced Protection' features will make stolen phones useless.<p>As you can see the screen-grab below, users can add their work or personal account in the settings.</p>.<p><strong>Here’s how to add a second account on WhatsApp:</strong></p><p><strong>Step 1:</strong> Tap Settings.</p><p><strong>Step 2:</strong> Next to your name, tap ‘+’ icon > Add Account.</p><p><strong>Step 3:</strong> Tap Agree and Continue to agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.</p><p><strong>Step 4:</strong> Select your country and enter your phone number in international phone number format</p><p>— Tap Continue to get your code.</p><p>— Tap Verify another way to get your code by text or phone call.</p><p>— Enter your 6-digit code.</p><p><strong>Step 4:</strong> Enter your name and tap Next.</p><p><strong>Step 5:</strong> You can add a profile photo and fill in the about field.</p><p><strong>Step 6:</strong> Tap Skip to create your profile later.</p><p><strong>Here’s how to switch accounts:</strong></p><p><strong>Step 1: </strong>Tap Settings.</p><p><strong>Step 2:</strong> Next to your profile, tap drop down menu and then tap the other account.</p><p>This is a handy feature for people to have one work phone number and personal account on the same phone. This way, users can easily access messages from office faster and not have to scroll down the chat inbox and there will be less risk of wrongly sharing personal images or videos with office colleagues having same name as the family member or a friend.</p><p>For now, it is limited to select countries and not available in India yet. Also, only two accounts can be created on a primary phone. </p>.Google starts pilot programme on Google Pay with new fraud detection system in India; all you need to know scam-detection feature.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>