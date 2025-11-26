Menu
technology

WhatsApp brings multi-account feature to iPhone

For now, it is limited to select countries and not available in India yet. Also, only two accounts can be created on a primary phone.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 16:40 IST
How to add second account on WhatsApp for iPhone.

Credit: WABetaInfo

Published 26 November 2025, 16:40 IST
Technology News WhatsApp iPhone iOS

