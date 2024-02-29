WhatsApp introduces 'search by date' feature to find old messages

With more than two billion active users globally, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app on all platforms (iOS, Android, and Windows).

However, the Meta-owned company has its task cut out to keep people hooked to WhatsApp, as it is facing fierce competition from Signal, Telegram, and others.

In its latest attempt to bring new value-added features to improve the user experience, WhatsApp has introduced the 'search by date' feature.

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the news on his official WhatsApp channel.

The new search by date is now available on iOS, Mac desktop, and WhatsApp Web (on browsers). And, for Android, it is being rolled out in phases.