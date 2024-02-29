WhatsApp introduces 'search by date' feature to find old messages

With more than two billion active users globally, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app on all platforms (iOS, Android, and Windows).
However, the Meta-owned company has its task cut out to keep people hooked to WhatsApp, as it is facing fierce competition from Signal, Telegram, and others.
In its latest attempt to bring new value-added features to improve the user experience, WhatsApp has introduced the 'search by date' feature.
Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the news on his official WhatsApp channel.
The new search by date is now available on iOS, Mac desktop, and WhatsApp Web (on browsers). And, for Android, it is being rolled out in phases.
WhatsApp gets Search By Date feature.
Photo Credit: WhatsApp India
Here's how you can search for content or message using calendar option on WhatsApp:
Just open WhatsApp and go to any chat, tap the contact or group name at the top, and click ‘Search’. As you can see in the screenshot (below), he/she can choose which date they'd like to skip to.
Search by date feature on WhatsApp for iOS.
The new 'search by date' feature will save a lot of time for users to search media files or messages on WhatsApp.
In a related development, WhatsApp recently introduced new text formatting options. It includes a bulleted list, numbered list, block quote, and inline code.
A bulleted list and numbered list come in handy with a list of pointers or a grocery list. And with a block quote, one can use it to quote a person.
With inline code, users can share computer command lines with colleagues.
(Published 29 February 2024, 09:33 IST)