WhatsApp testing new security feature to restrict fraud accounts

In 2023, WhatsApp banned seven crore accounts on its instant messenger platform for violating its policy in India.

With the Lok Sabha 2024 elections underway, the Meta-owned company is strictly scrutinising all complaints of fraud and illegal telemarketing on WhatsApp to comply with IT (Information Technology) Rules 2021.

Now, WhatsApp is testing a new security feature that can ban user accounts if they get flagged for doing any suspicious activities, reported WABetaInfo, citing the latest WhatsApp Android beta v2.24.10.5.