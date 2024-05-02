WhatsApp testing new security feature to restrict fraud accounts

In 2023, WhatsApp banned seven crore accounts on its instant messenger platform for violating its policy in India.
With the Lok Sabha 2024 elections underway, the Meta-owned company is strictly scrutinising all complaints of fraud and illegal telemarketing on WhatsApp to comply with IT (Information Technology) Rules 2021.
Now, WhatsApp is testing a new security feature that can ban user accounts if they get flagged for doing any suspicious activities, reported WABetaInfo, citing the latest WhatsApp Android beta v2.24.10.5.
Called 'Account Restriction', regular WhatsApp users will be able to report any accounts that try to send abusive words, bulk messages or solicit to install any illegal apps. Once such an account gets flagged, the latter will be temporarily blocked from sending any new messages. However, they will be able to receive messages and calls.
This is a much-needed user privacy feature to discourage spam messages from telemarketing agencies and fraud accounts.
WhatsApp is testing Account Restriction feature on its messenger app.
The new 'Account Restriction' feature is under testing and WhatsApp is likely to take some time, as it awaits feedback from public testers. Once all bugs are weeded out, it will be rolled out to the public.
In a related development, a Meta-owned company has introduced new features to WhatsApp Communities.
Once updated to the latest version, members of the WhatsApp Communities will be able to create events in their groups and also get the option to reply to admin announcements.
WhatsApp Communities get new features.
Since its launch in 2022, the Communities feature has become popular around the world including India.
The Communities feature lets neighbourhoods, parents at a school, organizations, and workplaces connect multiple groups under one umbrella to organize group conversations on WhatsApp.
