technology

WhatsApp to bring optional subscription plan with premium features soon

The new subscription includes exclusive stickers, app themes, the ability to pin more than three chats, app icon customisation, and a dedicated set of new chat ringtones.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 12:17 IST
Optional Premium features coming soon WhatsApp.

Credit: WaBetaInfo

Published 03 February 2026, 12:17 IST
