Wheel of Fortune Daily, Arkanoid vs Space Invaders+ and more join Apple Arcade

<p>Since the launch of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple-arcade">Apple Arcade</a> in September 2019, it has grown big with each passing year. It is now home to more than 220 premium gaming titles including FIFA, NBA, Hello Kitty and more.</p><p>Now, four new popular titles have made their debut on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> Arcade. First up, the globally acclaimed Wheel of Fortune Daily.</p><p>Developed by Frosty Pop, the puzzle game offers the option to spin the wheel. It will have multiple options-- People, Places, Things, fun games and more to test users' general knowledge and also improve their quick thinking speed with word games and brain teasers.</p><p>Drive Ahead! Carcade is also launched in Apple Arcade. Here, the player has to just win by knocking out opponents to move to the next level. Also, it offers real-time multiplayer options to let users test their driving skills and timing.</p><p>Players can also join global matches, or team up with friends to work together to climb the leaderboards. They'll also collect and customise unique cars like monster trucks, off-road vehicles, and muscle cars all in their garage. To top it off, players can defeat their rivals daily to earn fame points as they increase their notoriety among drivers to become superstars.</p><p>The new Arkanoid vs Space Invaders+ is a mix of two classic arcade games. It blends the block-breaking action of Arkanoid with the alien-blasting Space Invaders. In this thrilling mashup, players have just one job and that is to destroy invaders and blocks. It has 150 stages across two modes, players must overcome evolving enemy formations to save the galaxy.</p><p>Developed by KamaGames, Texas Hold'em Poker: Pokerist+ is a fun card game, which can be played on all Apple devices. Here, players have engaged in strategic gameplay, bluffing, and competition with players all over the world while striving to become the ultimate poker champion. </p>