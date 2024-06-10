WWDC 2024: Apple CEO meets Indian Swift Student Challenge winner

Apple is all geared up to host the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024 in Cupertino on June 10.

Ahead of the annual developers' summit, it is customary for Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet budding student app developers. This year, Indian coder Akshat Srivastava, one of the 50 distinguished Swift Challenge winners had an opportunity to interact with Tim Cook and high-profile experts at Apple.

22-year-old Srivastava hails from the city of Varanasi, India. He is pursuing an engineering degree at BITS Pilani K K Birla College in Goa.

Srivastava has been coding since 16 years of age. During the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, he developed a novel app that could scrape information related to vacant beds in Hospitals shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, and make it available on one platform for people to book slots in the nearest healthcare centres.