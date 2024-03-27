Apple will be making arrangements to livestream the event on its official Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, and on its YouTube channel.

WWDC 2024: Here’s what to expect at Apple’s annual developer conference

Like the previous WWDC events, Apple will be offering a sneak peek at upcoming iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2.

Recent reports have indicated that the new iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will come with new features — the biggest upgrades and changes for more than a decade.