Technology major Apple has announced to host the annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.
Apple's 2024 edition of WWDC is slated to kick off on June 10 and conclude on June 14. The four-day conclave will witness a keynote speech by CEO Tim Cook. The company's engineers will also showcase new software tools for developers to work with in the Apple device ecosystem. Select student developers and professional programmers will get the opportunity to interact with Apple experts in-person.
We’re so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24. WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful.Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations
Apple will be making arrangements to livestream the event on its official Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, and on its YouTube channel.
WWDC 2024: Here’s what to expect at Apple’s annual developer conference
Like the previous WWDC events, Apple will be offering a sneak peek at upcoming iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2.
Recent reports have indicated that the new iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will come with new features — the biggest upgrades and changes for more than a decade.
Apple is planning to introduce generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-related features to its devices. It is reportedly in talks with Google for Gemini integration with iOS for iPhones. There has also been talk of how Apple has improved the digital assistant Siri.
Not just Google, Apple is also in talks with gen AI ChatGPT maker OpenAI to onboard AI features on iPhones.
Apple recently acquired a Canadian GenAI start-up — DarwinAI — and already several of its employees have shifted bases to the Cupertino HQ's AI division. Unlike other AI features on Android phones that need cloud server connectivity to perform tasks, Apple, a strong advocate of user privacy, wants AI features to work entirely on the iPhone/iPad.
Besides Siri, other native iPhone apps such as Keynote, Voicememo, Numbers, Files and others will get AI-enabled features.
WWDC 2024 teaser.
Picture Credit: Apple
Apple will offer more home screen customisation options for iPhone users. In addition, with the VisionOS visual interface gaining traction among US customers, Apple is expected to introduce radical changes in the user interface for iPhones too with the release of iOS 18.
After introducing a new cryptography encryption protocol to iMessage, Apple is expected to support RCS (Rich Communication Service), which is already available on Google's Messaging app. This will allow iPhone owners to send images, videos and other forms of multimedia content to phones with a different OS without any loss of quality, and facilitate group chats.
Apple has plans to bring several new accessibility features to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2.
