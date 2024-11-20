Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Xiaomi unveils Redmi A4 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s gen 2 in India

The Redmi A4 5G is available in two colour options-- Starry Black and Sparkle Purple-- for less than Rs 8,500.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 10:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
The new Redmi A4 series phone.

The new Redmi A4 series phone.

Credit: Xiaomi India

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 10:06 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAmazonAndroidXiaomiAndroid phoneRedmi Phone

Follow us on :

Follow Us