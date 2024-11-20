Xiaomi unveils Redmi A4 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s gen 2 in India

<p>Xiaomi on Wednesday (November 20) launched the new budget 5G phone Redmi A4 in India.</p><p>The latest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xiaomi">Xiaomi</a> phone sports a 6.88-inch HD+(1600 x 720p) display with 20:9 aspect ratio display, 120Hz refresh rate and supports up to 600 nits of peak brightness.</p><p>It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, triple slots (two for nano SIMs and a microSD card), an FM radio and a Type-C port.</p>.Android 15: List of Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones eligible for HyperOS 2 update.<p>Inside, Redmi A4 houses a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/qualcomm">Qualcomm</a> Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 octa-core processor, which can clock close to 2GHz CPU speed. The CPU more than capable of running multiple apps in the background and also supports several graphics-rich games.</p><p>The device comes with Adreno 611 GPU, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB UFS2.2 internal storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS, and a massive 5,160mAh battery with 18W charging.</p>.<p>The Xiaomi phone also features a dual-camera module with 50MP (f/1.8) and a secondary (unnamed sensor) camera with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) camera.</p>.<p>The Redmi A4 5G is available in two colour options—Starry Black and Sparkle Purple. It comes in two storages—64GB and 128GB—for Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499. It will go on sale on Mi.com, Amazon, Xiaomi retail stores, and through Xiaomi retail partners from November 27 onwards.</p>.Xiaomi launches new Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series in India.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>