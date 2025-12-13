Menu
Hometechnology

Yearender 2025: Most popular free apps on Apple App Store

Besides ChatGPT, Instagram and WhatsApp, Google apps- YouTube, Maps, Gemini, Google Pay, and Search- dominate the list of the most popular apps among Apple device owners this year. See the full list here.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 00:37 IST
Comments

ChatGPT

Representative image of ChatGPT.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Instagram

Image for representation showing the Instagram app on a phone.

Credit: iStock Photo

WhatsApp Messenger

WhatsApp logo.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

YouTube

Representative image of YouTube logo.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Blinkit

Online grocery delivery Blinkit was the fourth most popular app on Apple App Store in 2025 in India.

Credit: Blinkit

Google Gemini

Google Gemini AI app for iPhone.

Sundar Pichai (CEO, Alphabet Inc. & Google)/X platform

JioHotstar

JioHotstar logo.

Credit: X/@JioHotstar

Google Maps

Google Maps gets new power mode on.

Credit: Google

Google Pay

Google Pay app on iPhone.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Search

Google search app on an iPhone.

Credit: REUTERS FILE PHOTO

Published 13 December 2025, 00:37 IST
