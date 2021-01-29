Economic Survey live updates: Ahead of Budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey today

The Economic Survey is set to be tabled in Parliament today, ahead of the February 1 presentation of the FY22 Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Survey’s projections will provide a cue to policymakers on how to move ahead on the path of reconstruction of the Covid-hit economy. Follow DH for live updates
Important decade for India's future: PM Modi ahead of Budget Session
Ahead of the Budget Session in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the upcoming decadeis very important for the bright future of India. He added that a "golden opportunity" has come before the nation to fulfil the dreams seen by the freedom fighters.
Read more
India's annual economic survey likely to predict 11% economic growth for 2021/22
India is likely to predict economic growth of 11% in the fiscal year beginning April 1 in its annual economic survey later on Friday, a source said, betting on a sharp recovery from the pandemic-induced slump this year.
The Indian economy, which the International Monetary Fund singled out as a global bright spot only a few years ago, is set to contract 7.7% in the current fiscal year to March 31, the deepest contraction in four decades, the economic survey is expected to say.
But the government predicts the rollout of vaccines against Covid-19, which has killed 153,847 Indians, will re-energise Asia's third-largest economy with 11% growth next year, said the source, who is familiar with the matter. That would mark the strongest growth since India liberalised its economy in 1991.
The survey is set to forecast nominal GDP, which includes inflation, will rise 15.4%, the highest since India's independence in 1947, said the source, who asked not to be identified. High nominal GDP points towards higher tax collections. -Reuters.
Budget explained: What is the significance of Economic Survey?
Budget 2021 | Krishnamurthy Subramanian: The man behind the Economic Survey 2021
Every year, the survey is prepared under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the government and is tabled in both the houses of the Parliament before the Union Budget is presented following a press conference in New Delhi. This year's Economic Survey has been prepared by the economic division of the Department of Economic Affairs, consisting of CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian and his team.
Read more
Budget 2021 | Economic Survey, explained
Budget 2021 set to be a tougher balancing act
India’s Union Budget Monday will be a much tougher balancing act than New Delhi’s regular annual fiscal trapeze. For one thing, the pandemic has upset business-as-usual calculations of how much to spend, on what, and how to finance it. For another, an impatience to make up for lost time has to be weighed against a shrinking of policy space in emerging markets.
Read more
Economic Survey 2021: When and where to watch
According to multiple reports, this year's survey is expected to have a detailed assessment of how much the Indian economy has suffered due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
Read more
Budget 2021 | What comprises Economic Survey?
The eighth Union Budget under the Modi government for FY2021-22 is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2021, in the Parliament.
Read more
Economic Survey may suggest 10-year recovery plan
The Economic Survey to be presented in Parliament on Friday is likely to chart out the course of India's recovery in the most comprehensive way, after the pandemic sent the economy into a tailspin.
Read more