India's favorite snack | Masala Dosa!

A droolworthy union of crisp dosa with soft aloo palya. A dish that is savoured by many, loved by all, and can be had anytime of the day. Watch our celebrity chef Sihi Kahi Chandru prepare Masala Dosa in the most authentic way.

***

Deccan Herald and Prajavani in association with Freedom Refined Sunflower oil celebrate the ‘Cuisines of Karnataka’ by showcasing some of the best recipes from the state. Over the coming weeks, Cuisines of Karnataka will bring you recipes and videos of 15 carefully picked dishes. Three celebrity chefs — Sihi Kahi Chandru, Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Sujatha will be presenting these dishes each week.