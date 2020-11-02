'11 land laws repealed to stop unnecessary litigation'

During a press address, Jammu and Kashmir Power and Information Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal on November 02 said that 11 land laws have been repealed in order to prevent unnecessary litigation and discretionary interpretation. “Old land laws system of Jammu and Kashmir was maybe appropriate when introduced but was essentially meant to serve a rural and agrarian economy. It became obsolete and when looked at as a whole suffered from redundancies and were regressive and anti-people. So there was a need to clean the system and give a set of simple land laws to prevent unnecessary litigation and discretionary interpretation as we know any such interpretation leaves scope for vested interests to operate. In this, background 11 land laws have been repealed,” said Kansal.