2 militants neutralised in Shopian encounter: DGP

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chakura area of Shopian district on October 14. Speaking to media, J&K Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh said, “The encounter was on till sometime ago and so far two militants have been neutralised. The area is under search now as there could be more militants.” “The operation is not over as such and more details on this will be available later,” The DGP added. “Pakistan tries to infiltrate more terrorists before snowfall. Our security forces looking after the border security grid are thwarting Pakistan’s attempts,” he further stated.