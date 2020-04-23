Arnab Goswami alleges attack, calls Sonia 'coward'

updates

  • Apr 23 2020, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 15:56 ist
After editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami and wife were attacked by 2 unknown people, while they were driving home from their studios, he alleged that Youth Congress workers are behind this incident. Goswami also held Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi responsible for it. In a self-made video, Arnab said, “My security guard held those people and their bike. They reach my building’s parking lot and I asked them (security guards) who were these people. They told me that they were Congress workers, Youth Congress workers, who had said that they have been sent to attack me and they said they were given instructions by ‘higher ups’ to attack me, to teach me a lesson. So, I just want to tell you Sonia Gandhi that you are the biggest coward in this country right now. You, Sonia Gandhi tried to carry out an attack on me when I was driving back from work. You have no guts to face me. I will hold you responsible for any consequence that will happen to me.”

