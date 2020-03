Covid-19 Daily Update - March 21 2020-03-21 It hasn't been a good day for Karnataka, as the number of Covid-19 cases rose by 5 and the tally now stands at 20. The number of confirmed cases continue to rise and 67 new cases have detected today. Join Suraksha, as she takes you through all this and more and tells you what to expect during the Janta curfew tomorrow.