COVID-19: Indian students stranded in US seek govt help

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 09 2020, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 15:59 ist
About: 

Indian students from Surat who are stranded in parts of US have appealed for help and evacuation to the Indian government in wake of the spread of COVID-19 in the country. One of the students said there are total 11 students from different states of India. Flight services are currently closed due to novel coronavirus.
 

