Daily wage labourers suffer as industries remain closed

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2020, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 16:14 ist
About: 

Amid COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, a large number of industries are closed due to which the daily wage labourers are facing major problems. One of the daily wage labourers said, “We have not got any work from past 25-30 days, our home is far and due to lockdown, we are not even able to return to our homes.”

Comments (+)

Related Videos