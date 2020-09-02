DMRC issues Delhi Metro timings; separate gate for exit

'All metro corridors may become operational by Sep 12' 2020-09-02 Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri stated that metro stations in containment zones will remain closed. “Metro rail operations are being resumed in a graded manner from Sept 7.Those metro systems which have more than one line will open different lines from Sept 7, in a calibrated manner, so that all corridors become operational by Sept 12,” said. “Frequency of trains will need to be regulated. Stations in containment zones will remain closed. Wearing face masks will be mandatory. Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel after thermal screening,” Puri said.