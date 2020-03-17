Equity indices volatile amid losses in global markets

Equity indices reversed early losses on March 17 morning after shares in Wall Street plunged to their biggest day drop in more than three decades overnight.

Investors said the Reserve Bank of India’s assurance on liquidity front, fall in crude oil prices and reports on coronavirus will remain major triggers for the session.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 435 points or 1.39 per cent to 31,825 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 145 points or 1.57 per cent to 9,342.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty pharma up by 3.1 per cent, metal by 2.3 per cent, FMCG and auto by 1.5 per cent each and PSU bank by 1.1 per cent. Among stocks, Yes Bank surged ahead by 30.32 per cent to Rs 48.35 per share a day after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the moratorium on private sector lender will be lifted on Wednesday evening and that the depositors' money is absolutely safe.