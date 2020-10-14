Heavy rainfall leads to water-logging in Telangana

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 14 2020, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 12:49 ist
About: 

The streets of Telangana’s Ranga Reddy got heavily water-logged following heavy rainfall. Vanasthalipuram area got submerged in rainwater. The officials rescued a person from drowning in the water. 
 

