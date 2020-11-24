India testfires land-attack version of BrahMos missile

updates

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 24 2020, 23:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 23:46 ist
About: 

India test-fired land attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Nov 24 from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory. The target of the missile was on another island there. The mission had successfully hit its target. The test was conducted by the Indian Army which has many regiments of the DRDO-developed missile system. The strike range of BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 km.

