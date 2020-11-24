India testfires land-attack version of BrahMos missile

Hyd civic polls: Owaisi slams Telangana BJP President 2020-11-24 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on November 24 hit back at Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay on his remark, saying, “We will do a surgical strike in Old City once we win the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Owaisi said, “BJP leader said that if they win elections (GHMC) then they'll do surgical strike in the Old City to remove Pakistanis, Rohingyas from there. All those living here are citizens of India. I give you 24 hours to tell how many Pakistanis live here?” Earlier, Telangana BJP Pres said, “TRS & AIMIM trying to win GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani & Afghanistani voters. GHMC polls should be conducted without voters from Pakistan, Afghanistan & Rohingyas. We will do a surgical strike in Old City once we win the polls.”