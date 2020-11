Maharashtra former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on November 21 said that Karachi will be part of India one day.

He was responding to a remark made by Shiv Sena leader allegedly asking Karachi Sweet shop owner in Bandra West to omit the word 'Karachi' from the shop’s name.

“We believe in 'Akhand Bharat'. We also believe that Karachi will be a part of India one day,” said Fadnavis.