Vegetable prices skyrocket in Surat due to heavy rains 2020-09-03 Vegetable prices in Gujarat’s Surat shoot up after crops got damaged due to incessant rain. The vegetable prices have increased quite significantly. The most significant rise has been observed in the price of tomatoes. One of the buyers said, "Even if you have Rs 500 in your pocket, you'll find yourself in a situation where you can afford to buy only 4-5 types of vegetables. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 60 per kg which is double the usual price."