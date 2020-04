COVID-19: New born babies named after coronavirus in AP 2020-04-08 As the entire nation is under coronavirus lockdown, two pregnant women were admitted to SF Basha Hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa. While Sasikala was admitted in the hospital on 29th March, Ramadevi was admitted on 5th April. However, the interesting thing is that the two women named their children as "Corona Kumari" and "Corona Kumar" on doctor's suggestion. Government of India imposed nationwide lockdown till April 14 amid COVID-19.