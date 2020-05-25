Locusts damage crops in Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa

  • May 25 2020, 09:27 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 09:27 ist
Locusts have entered in Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa district threatening the country's food security amid the coronavirus pandemic. Locust attack has damaged some of the crops in Mandsaur of Malwa district. The District Collector, Manoj Pushp said that they are demolishing the swarm of crop-eating pests with traditional and instrumental techniques. A team of scientists over the central government and Agriculture department together are tackling the locust attack. However, the locusts are in still movement. 

