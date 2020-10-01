Minor girl allegedly gang-raped in MP's Khargone

  • Oct 01 2020, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 18:26 ist
A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone on September 29. The incident took place in Marugarh Village of Khargone district. All the culprits are absconding in the case. The police investigation is underway. More details are awaited in this regard.

