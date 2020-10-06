NCW chief assured me help: Actor Payal Ghosh

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 06 2020, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 17:57 ist
About: 

Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual molestation, on October 6 met National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma. “I had a discussion with Rekha ma'am on how the investigation can speed up. She has assured me help,” said actor after the meeting.

Related Videos