Pakistan records first-ever coronavirus death

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 19 2020, 15:07pm ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 15:07pm ist
About: 

 A 50-year-old patient from Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan died due to coronavirus. It was the first-ever coronavirus death recorded in Pakistan. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Coronavirus had first emerged in China's Wuhan in December last year. 

Comments (+)

Related Videos