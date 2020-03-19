Pakistan records first-ever coronavirus death

COVID-19: JEE Main exams date to be announced on Mar 31
The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and all educational institutions in the country to reschedule all the exams including JEE Mains in view of coronavirus outbreak. Speaking on the step, Secretary of Ministry of Human Resource Development, Amit Khare said, “The safety and security of children are important to us. We have decided that all examinations - CBSE, NIOS and University exams are rescheduled and postponed till March 31. Similarly, the evaluation work is postponed till March 31. New date for JEE Main exams will be announced on March 31, after assessing the situation.”