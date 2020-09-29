Rajnath launches Defence India Startup Challenge-4

About:
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released Project Management Approach (PMA) guidelines for iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) during the launch function of Defence India Startup Challenge-4 (DISC4) via video conferencing on September 29. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others were also present at the event. CDS Rawat said, "The launch of 'iDEX4Fauji' is a step towards making us 'Atmanirbhar'. The budget allocated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will encourage the security forces. The innovations that we were doing, will now turn into developmental projects."