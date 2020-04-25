Ramzan 2020: People observe first Sehri

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 25 2020, 13:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 13:40 ist
About: 

The holy month of Ramzan commenced today. However, the Jama Masjid area wore a deserted look as people remained indoors and refrain from public gathering keeping in mind the coronavirus spread in country. People observed Sehri, the first meal of the day before the fast begins. Muslim clerics and leaders have urged people to observe Ramzan at home this year amid COVID-19 outbreak. 

Related Videos