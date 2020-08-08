SSR death case: SP Vinay Tiwari returns to Bihar

About:
Bihar’s Special Investigation Team head, IPS Vinay Tiwari returned to his home state. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had put the officer under quarantine in Mumbai, when he reached there to investigate the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “It’s not about a person, our investigation was put under quarantine. The investigation was on right track,” said Vinay Tiwari. On August 11 (Tuesday), Supreme Court will hear Rhea Chakroborty petition seeking to transfer FIR from Patna to Mumbai.