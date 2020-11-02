'Terrorists use social media to attract youth'

'Law against ‘love jihad’ would have saved my daughter' 2020-11-02 Haryana government mulling a law against 'love jihad’, speaking on this, the father of woman who was shot dead in Ballabhgarh on October 26, said that if law against 'love jihad’ had been there, his daughter would not have died. “They should've taken this decision long back. If this law had been there, my daughter would not have died. All parties should come together and support this decision,” said victim’s father.