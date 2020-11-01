UK PM announces nationwide Covid-19 lockdown till Dec 2

Manipur celebrates ‘Mera Houchongba’ 2020-11-01 Manipur's traditional ‘Mera Houchongba’ festival was celebrated at the Royal Palace (Sana Konung) in Imphal. ‘Mera Houchongba’ signifies and promotes the message of unity and brotherhood among indigenous communities The Palace was filled enthusiasm although participation was comparatively less due to Covid-19. This year the celebration has been limited to the sacred rituals at the Royal Palace and Kangla. Mera Houchongba has been celebrated for a long time to project solidarity among different ethnic groups of Manipur. The festival is observed and celebrated in the month of ‘Mera’ which falls in September or October.