Telangana Police bids adieu to their canine friend Leo 2020-07-13 A police dog named Leo in Mahabubabad Police Head Quarters breathed her last on July 12. Its last rites were performed near AR ground with full honour. Department officials took part in the last rites of the police dog. Leo was a sniper dog and served for 9.5 years. She was suffering from breathing problems from the last two days.